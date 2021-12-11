People say I have too many children, but I want more. I’m a mother of ten children, all under the age of seven.

People say I have too many children, but I want more. I’m a mother of ten children, all of whom are under the age of seven.

IS IT POSSIBLE TO HAVE TOO MANY CHILDREN?

The limit does not exist for these busy mothers, who are currently caring for ten children ranging in age from a few months to seven years.

Christie Duffy and her wife raise the children and call themselves a “Foster-Adopt family of 12.”

“All our kids are sibling to someone in our home,” Christie explained, explaining why they have so many foster kids.

Christie finds time to be a professional football player for the DC Diva’s, an all-female American football team, in addition to being a mother to multiple young children.

They welcomed a newborn on December 1st and are willing to take in more children.

Jaxon, their youngest, was three years old before December, and Kyle, their oldest, was seven years old at the time.

Many of the children are Charlotte’s age, including Jordan, the only boy, and twins Kacey and Kassidy, who are all five years old.

Christie posts videos of her family’s daily routine on Tiktok, including meals, getting in the van to go to school, doing her kids’ hair, and each child saying what they are thankful for at Thanksgiving.

As a large foster family, the couple created a Tiktok where they wrote out all of the common criticisms they receive.

“Our family makeup isn’t for everyone, but for our kids, we are everything,” they wrote in the caption.

“You have too many children” “Children need a father” “Your children are too spoiled” “You know what causes children, right?!?” “You can’t save them all, I hope you know” “Your children need to be with their biological families.”

“I’m sorry I can’t be perfect,” the two mothers sang in unison to the Simple Plan’s lyric.

Many parents came to their defense, saying, “You are perfect though.”

“I adore y’all’s family,” one fan said.

“I love your family, those kids are blessed,” many said, adding that the baby has no idea how fortunate they are to have been placed with them.

“But, but, but…” “But, but, but…. your family IS perfect! It’s perfect for you and absolutely perfect for them.”

Some expressed their displeasure with the rude remarks directed at the extended family, saying, “This irritates me! If people are happy, the kids are happy, safe, and know and feel loved, leave them alone!”

“To me, your family is ideal,” one added…

