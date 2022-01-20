People say I look like his mother and refer to me as a cougar because I’m 47 years old and my partner is 25 years old, but there are some major advantages.

People say I look like his mother and refer to me as a cougar because I’m 47 and my man is 25, but there are some major advantages.

Despite critics’ predictions that their romance would never work, a couple with a 22-year age gap insists they’re happier than ever.

Alexander Crowley, 25, has a TikTok page where he regularly posts videos of himself and his girlfriend, and he recently posted one with his “soulmate.”

He captioned the video, “Once upon a time, I met a 47-year-old woman who became my soulmate.”

“People didn’t get our age difference and predicted it wouldn’t last,” she says.

We are still going strong a year later.”

Despite Alexander’s claims that the couple is more in love than ever, some viewers in the video’s comments section were skeptical that the relationship would last.

One person wrote, “Bro is going to have two moms to put in a house!”

“She must have money….looks like she could be your mother,” one person said.

“Poor old bag is going to get played,” a third person added. “You can’t cheat old age.”

It’s already evident.

While it lasts, take advantage of it.”

While Alexander’s girlfriend has to deal with such snide remarks because she is dating a younger man, being in a relationship with a 25-year-old has its advantages.

“People always ask me, ‘What are the benefits of dating a younger guy?'” she explained in a TikTok video.

“And I’m like, ‘It’s really nice to be able to run my hands through his hair – not the hair on his back, the hair on his head – he has some, it’s really nice.’

“He keeps up with me – I’m a very active person, and he’ll do things with me – he’s not out of breath walking to the car or up the stairs and has to catch his breath.”

“He doesn’t even own a Lazy Boy yet, ok? Just get up and do stuff with him, it’s really nice,” she continued.

“If I can’t see something, he’ll take it and read it for me – he’s got great eyes.”

“Having a young guy like that – a young whippersnapper – helps to keep you young!”

