People say I started potty training my son when he was three days old, but it has saved us thousands of dollars in diapers.

A PROUD MOTHER has revealed how she potty trained her 23-month-old son, who is now completely dry.

Margaret Thompson, 32, and her husband Roger Weaver, 30, have revealed how they trained their firstborn son, Zander, to use the potty three days after he was born, saving the family thousands of dollars in disposable diapers.

Thanks to a unique potty-training hack, the author and Marine Corps soldier from Yuma, Arizona, has saved nearly £1900 ((dollar)2500).

Elimination communication is a technique that teaches a child how to use a potty at a young age.

Parents watch for signs that their child needs to go to the bathroom and encourage them to use the potty rather than relying on their nappy.

“I first learned about elimination communication while working as a tour guide in Laos, where diapers are extremely expensive,” Margaret explained.

“I was invited to visit a man I worked with and his family by a man I worked with.

“His baby didn’t wear diapers, and he seemed to have his own little cues for when he needed to go.”

“I actually forgot about it for a while, but I ended up going down a YouTube rabbit hole when I was pregnant with Zander.”

“Roger was completely on board with the concept, so we both bought a bunch of books on the subject.”

After bringing Zander home, the couple immediately started potty training him on a part-time basis.

“We started slowly so we could give him nappy-free time and time where he could wear a cloth diaper,” Margaret explained.

“Throughout the day and night, we’d hold him over the toilet, and he’d go from there.”

“Every time he went, we’d make a grunting noise so he’d recognize it as a sound he needed to pee or poop.”

“At five weeks, he began grunting to let us know he needed to go to the bathroom.”

“It was incredible; it was as if we were having our first conversation with our child, a form of communication.”

“We were both ecstatic.”

Margaret stuck with the method for a few months, and as her faith in Zander’s ability to use the toilet grew, she began to give him more nappy-free time.

“After a few months, he got to run around with a bare bum and have nappy-free time, and as he got older, he’d have longer intervals between toilet breaks,” she explained.

“When he needed to go, he’d start pointing to the potty.

“At one, he was wearing underwear, and by 20 months, he was completely dry…”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.