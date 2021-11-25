People say I’m embarrassing, but I love it when my husband’s coworkers ask me to make their packed lunches after seeing mine.

People tell me I’m embarrassing, but I love it when my husband’s coworkers ask me to make their lunch after seeing mine.

A typical packed lunch consists of two cheese sandwiches, a packet of crisps, and a bottle of water.

However, one woman has gone to great lengths to ensure her husband is happy with his lunch, creating increasingly elaborate dishes on a daily basis.

In fact, TikTok user Lizastian’s creations for her other half are so amazing that his coworkers have begun asking her to prepare their lunch.

Liz used TikTok to record a lunch she was making for a coworker, which included seasoned rice balls, marinated chicken on skewers, and cream cheese-stuffed mini peppers.

Liz had also made a three-yoghurt bark topped with nuts and berries, which she had frozen and broken into pieces for dessert, so the lunch wasn’t just one course.

The main course is served alongside a small box of sauce with the words “Welcome to our kitchen” on the front, and the bark is served in its own cardboard box.

Liz captioned the video, which has now been viewed over 30 million times, “Another lunch for my husband’s coworker.”

“I work with your husband as well, but in a different department, in a different state, and miles away… where’s my lunch?” one person joked.

Another person suggested Liz start charging for her services, writing, “MAKE THEM PAY! SO EMBARRASSING TO ASK ANOTHER’S WIFE TO MAKE THEM PACKED LUNCH!”

Someone else agreed, “Is it just me who thinks it’s so rude to ask someone else’s wife to make them lunch?”

Liz, who lives in California, has over six million TikTok followers and also has a YouTube channel where she shares recipes for some of her meals.

She makes an effort to keep things interesting for her husband by serving a different theme for his daily lunch, with recent options including Brazilian and Hawaiian dishes.

On the Hawaiian lunch video, one person wrote, “Please adopt me!”

