People say I’m proof you shouldn’t get it done because my lip filler migrated into my chin, but I’ll never stop.

People say I’m proof you shouldn’t get it done because my lip filler migrated into my chin, but I’m not giving up.

A WOMAN SHAREED a video of her lip filler moving down past her lip line, and while many commenters said she persuaded them not to get their lips filled, she said she has no regrets.

Ruzanna, a Tiktok makeup artist, captioned the video, “Tell me your lip fillers migrated without telling me your lip fillers migrated.”

I’ll take the lead.”

Her filler had migrated past her lips, as she pursed her lips in a pout.

The video received 33,000 likes, and many commenters said it deterred them from getting their lips filled.

One viewer wrote, “Ok yay you convinced me against it,” while another wrote, “WOWWW I had JUST booked an appointment to get mine done.”

This was my cue to call it off.

I didn’t know about this until you posted it, and I’m grateful.”

“I really hope this lip filler era fades away and people return to their natural lips because 910 they look better without,” a third person wrote.

Ari, on the other hand, did not intend for her video to discourage people from getting fillers; in fact, she stated that she “can’t stop, won’t stop” getting them.

“The point of the video was not to discourage you from getting lip filler; it was simply to show my lip filler migrating,” she explained.

“Don’t be afraid of lip filler; it’s only for a short time.”

It’s fine if it moves around on your face.

You’ll be fine.

It will be dissolved by you.

“It doesn’t even appear to be all that bad.”

She also claimed that she believed the migration was due to her own fault, claiming that she had her lips filled by several different people using various techniques.

She stated that she intends to have her lip filler dissolved and then re-filled.

