People say it’s a one-in-a-billion chance I’ll find someone who likes bigger men because I’m obese and my wife is a size 8.

People say there’s a one-in-a-billion chance I’ll find someone who likes bigger men because I’m obese and my wife is a size 8.

THEY SAY that love comes in all shapes and sizes; after all, what matters is what’s on the inside and how you feel when you’re with your special someone.

Sienna Keera and George Keywood, TikTok lovebirds, have taken the internet by storm, but many viewers believe there’s something the two aren’t sharing due to their size disparity.

Her husband, an actor who starred in the BBC Three mockumentary People Just Do Nothing, is morbidly obese, whereas the 26-year-old influencer is a slim size 8.

”Lucky man,” said one.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

”The chances of finding a woman who likes big men as pretty as her are 11000000000,” the source added.

”It’s a sad world, isn’t it?” the 27-year-old actor responded.

”It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.”

”She likes fat guys,” George explained.

He emphasized that this is what Sienna likes, just as we all have preferences.

”It’s her thing, and it’s why she’s here with me!”

”She sees past all of this fat – because it’s all fat,” says the narrator.

If he truly wanted to, the star of People Just Do Nothing claimed he could burn it all off.

”It’s an option, but I’m not going to go through with it!”

He expressed gratitude for the comment, saying, ”It is true – she is one in a billion, and we are one in a billion!”

”However, that is what distinguishes us, and it is also why people despise us!”

”Unlike all these jealous blokes, I’m a very lucky man!”

”She’s into the wallet, lad.” wrote someone who didn’t believe their story.

”Do not be misled!”

”She knows what’s going to happen, she just has to wait!” said another viewer.

”She’s just waiting for my mans to pass out,” one said.

”I have amazing sex with my big squishy man – people stare when we’re out and think I’m a gold-digger,” she says.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump blasts Prince Harry for “regretting” his marriage to Meghan Markle and “ruining his relationship with the Royals.”

Furthermore, a relationship woman reveals what every woman should be in order to have a happy relationship.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]