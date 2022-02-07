People say it’s better than posh setting sprays because a woman shares a free hack that keeps her make-up in place ALL DAY.

People say it’s better than posh setting sprays, and a woman shares a free hack for keeping her make-up in place all day.

THEY RANGE IN PRICE FROM APPROXIMATELY £1.50 TO £65 PER BOTTLE.

One woman, however, claims to have discovered the best setting spray she’s ever used, and it’s completely free.

Tanya shared a video of her make-up routine on TikTok, which she ended by spraying her face with plain tap water.

She began the video by writing, “Setting my make-up with JUST water.”

She then showed herself before work, during work – where she added that her mask had almost no make-up left on it – and “six hours later with a mask on the whole time.”

Tanya works as a waitress in a busy sushi restaurant, so the hack is all the more impressive.

She captioned the video, “Game Changer!”

Tanya’s make-up hack was quickly praised by viewers, with one writing, “yes tell people about this omg.”

“I’ve been doing this for years,” said another.

“Spray got2b hair spray in the bottle and add water!!! Trust me!!!!! Better than urban decay and I’m a Mua,” wrote a third commenter, referring to a make-up artist.

“After crying with make-up and realizing the tears set my under eyes very nicely,” someone else added.

Tanya then went on to explain the hack in another video, telling viewers, “Before you do this, just do your normal face make-up.”

“I just filled an old spray bottle with water.”

After that, you’re just going to drench.

And then, because I can’t find a fan, I’m going to dry with a hat.”

“I’m just going to go ahead and do the rest of my make-up after it dries,” she concluded.

In other news, this woman was enraged after her manicure went horribly wrong.

And this hairstylist has been chastised for not offering to help with the worst bleach damage.

This £2 eyeliner is causing a stir among beauty fans because it gives you a flick without the fuss.