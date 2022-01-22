People say it’s gross, but I turned my bedroom into a pink palace by covering the walls and ceiling with fluffy carpet.

People say it’s gross, but I turned my bedroom into a pink palace by covering the walls and ceiling in fluffy carpet.

A PINK-obsessed woman has revealed her pink palace bedroom, which features Barbie pink fluffy walls and ceilings.

The amazing transformation was revealed by Charlie Leanna Murphy, a model and publisher from the United States, on her TikTok account, therealmrsmurphy, where videos have gone viral with over one million views.

Charlie showed off her brand new room, which she completely transformed herself, including DIY projects like using fluffy carpet on the walls and ceiling, shag fabric as wallpaper, and completely glittering her doors.

After being inundated with questions from users who wanted to try it themselves, Charlie reveals how she went about installing the fluffy walls in one video.

“I did a thorough bleach cleaning on my walls to make them nice and sanitized,” she explained.

“I then began cutting and stapling the shag to the walls.”

“I have them installed in sections so that I can remove them and wash them in the washing machine, or I can replace them with all new shag.”

Charlie is busy with her social media channels, her podcast, Custom Kulture, and her company, Murphos, in addition to decorating her entire home.

While Charlie adores her bedroom, which she completely redesigned herself using DIY projects, some have raised concerns about the hygiene of the fluffy walls and ceilings.

“I know it smells strange in there, but it’s still cute,” one user commented. “The carpet will keep smells you won’t notice.”

“She’s not wrong, though,” another user concurred.

Charlie, on the other hand, made it clear that she cleans them frequently and that she can easily replace the material if and when it wears out.

“I’m sure if someone puts this much effort into making such a beautiful decor they clean it too, what idiots,” one user wrote.

“Vacuuming the walls would be so simple,” another user wrote.

“It’s that simple!”

To top it off, Charlie has a bright pink handheld vacuum cleaner that she can use to clean the walls and ceilings.

Many people were inspired by Charlie’s glittery doors and fluffy walls, and many admired her work.

“That is stunning and unique! I adore it!” one person wrote.

“There’s no way this person’s room smells bad, period.”

Another user exclaimed, “Wow, this is a work of art!”

“How does it feel to LIVE MY DREAM No but seriously it is so f*****g gorgeous I am obsessed I couldn’t imagine the work…,” a third person commented.

