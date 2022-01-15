People say it’s petty, but I don’t care because my boyfriend cheated on me six months ago.

A WOMAN who had been dumped by her boyfriend decided to exact the ultimate vengeance by feigning pregnancy at the age of six months.

She claimed on TikTok that her other half had “done the dirty” on her six months ago, and that she’d devised a cunning plan to exact her revenge.

“When he did you sooo dirty 6 months ago… so you pretend to be 6 months pregnant to scare him,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of herself with a visible baby bump.

“Almost half way through – she’s really popped,” she wrote in one of the photos, which appeared to have been shared on Instagram, alongside the caption: “The news is out.”

“This has caused a lot of stress induced braxton hicks,” she captioned a photo of herself looking pained with one hand on her stomach.

“The vape was prescribed by the doctor.”

She ended the video by removing what appeared to be a piece of clothing that had been used to create the “bump.”

Viewers were split in their opinions about whether the revenge plot was petty or brilliant in the video’s comments section.

“Nah nah nah, we should have done this,” someone wrote, tagging a disgruntled acquaintance.

Another person commented, “noooooo ahahahah the TikTok ideas are too bad.”

Someone else added, “This is smart; we should do this.”

“Our level of petty,” said a third person, tagging their friend.

