People say I’ve embarrassed myself by spending all of my student loan on a nose job in Turkey, but I don’t mind.

People say I’ve embarrassed myself by spending all of my student loan money on a nose job in Turkey, but I don’t mind.

For many people, starting their studies also entails applying for a loan to help them get by.

One woman, on the other hand, took a slightly different approach and used her entire student loan to get her dream nose.

Grace uploaded the video to TikTok, where it has already received over 1.5 million views in just three days.

”Anddd it was worth it,” she said, adding that it had been her dream for ”a good ten years.’

After arriving in Turkey, Grace went to see Dr.

Hüseyin Balicki, a rhinoplasty expert.

The video also shows her shortly after the procedure, as well as the final results, which she appears to be pleased with.

Although the price was not disclosed, one viewer described his charges as ”insane for Turkish surgeons,” adding that she was ”quoted 9000 for primary”.

Though some said she was living their dream, others questioned whether it was the best decision she could have made.

One user wrote, “While I’m saving my student loan to get a mortgage with my partner.”

”Save your money in your second and third years!”

Another critical comment read, ”don’t understand how people get the FULL LOAN (implying they need the money) and then can spend it all,”

”If your parents or your employer can help you.”

”Why yall getting pressed over their loan, it’s a loan, they’re gonna have to pay it back at some point,” others pointed out.

