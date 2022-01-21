People say my belly is the reason some women don’t realize they’re pregnant because I’m seven months pregnant and don’t have a baby bump.

AN EXPECTING MOTHER ASTOUNDED THOUSANDS when she revealed her flat tummy at seven months pregnant – many people now understand how people go months without knowing they’re pregnant.

Caroline posted photos of her baby bump throughout her pregnancy, and fans are amazed at how flat her stomach is.

She’s now seven months pregnant, and in a recent video, she showed off photos of her growing baby bump at monthly intervals.

Caroline married while five months pregnant with her second child, and her first child attended the wedding.

On her wedding day, however, you’d never guess the mother was expecting because her stomach was completely flat.

Caroline’s bump was so small that commenters couldn’t believe it. The video received 4.3 million views, and commenters couldn’t believe it.

“I can see how some people don’t realize they’re pregnant now,” one stunned viewer said, while another joked, “This is the ‘I didn’t know I was pregnant until the baby fell out in the toilet’ type of pregnancy.”

“I looked more pregnant on my wedding day than I was,” a second wrote.

“You look better than me at 0 months pregnant lol,” one person commented.

Some commenters were quick to point out that a small bump is completely normal and that each pregnancy is different.

“Everyone carries themselves in such different ways.

At two months, I’m exploding.

One viewer wrote, “Humans are so cool! Thanks for sharing.”

“If you have a longer torso, you’re less likely to show,” one person explained.

It all comes down to the rib to hip ratio.”

“It’s obvious that you don’t realize that each pregnancy is unique.

So what if her baby bump isn’t huge?

“A healthy baby is all that matters,” a third agreed.

