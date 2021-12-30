People say my daughter will never get a job because she wears so much makeup, but I couldn’t be happier with her.

People say my daughter’s extreme makeup will keep her from getting a job, but I couldn’t be more proud of her.

A MUM has spoken out against trolls who have been harassing her daughter because of her extreme make-up.

Sam frequently posts videos of her daughter Ash’s incredible goth looks on her TikTok account, but the teen is unfortunately frequently targeted by cruel trolls.

Sam, on the other hand, is always quick to defend her, as she recently did when a viewer claimed that Ash would have a hard time finding work and that she shouldn’t be dressed in ‘cosplay’ for school.

“One, she attends a British secondary school, so she is required to wear a school uniform,” Sam explained in her video.

“Two, she’s already got a tattoo apprenticeship lined up for when she turns 18, so I don’t think she’ll have any trouble finding work, and at her age, she’s already running her own business.”

“I’m so proud of you, sweetheart, you’ll always have haters like this in your life, but just remember you got us.”

The video has since received over four million views, with Sam’s fans praising the teen’s distinctive style.

While Ash’s style has been praised, her mother claims that she has been subjected to cruel comments from strangers on the street.

“People can be cruel to her,” Sam said, “and the adults are the worst.”

Adults have spit on her, pointed and laughed at her, and asked, “What does she look like?”

But Ash, who has been a goth since she was ten, believes her mother provides her with all the support she requires.

“She’s very supportive,” Ash says, “she lets you dress however you want, she lets you get piercings, and she accepts everyone for who they are.”