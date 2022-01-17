People say my son will KILL me because of his unusual name, which has been the subject of years of bullying.

CHOOSING a name for your first child is a difficult task for any parent.

If they choose a common name like Jack, they’ll have to deal with years of confusion and answering when another lad is summoned.

Choose something unusual, however, and you may face misspellings, teasing, and even trolling as a result of your choice.

Sophia Waterfield, a freelance journalist and editor from the Yorkshire Wolds, experienced exactly that.

Here, the single mother shares her story with Fabulous…

It’s not every day that someone tells you your three-year-old son will “commit matricide.”

But that’s exactly what one online troll said in response to a piece I wrote about my son’s “abnormal” name.

A complete stranger commented that my son would MURDER me because he had been bullied for years because of the name I had given him.

They went on to say, “That boy will pursue a career in prison.”

It’s an understatement to say I felt sick with rage.

While I’ll never get used to the trolling that comes with the job as a journalist, I’ve learned to deal with it.

When your child, a helpless infant, becomes the target, the game changes.

While this is one of the most extreme reactions to my son’s name, I’m sure it won’t be the last.

“You’re pretentious enough to think you’re ‘above’ more commonly-used names, give your child a ‘unique’ name with an unbelievably ambiguous spelling… then have the gall to get upset when people can’t pronounce it,” another parent wrote in a comment on that same article.

Another accused me of “burdening” my son with a name that would “affect his entire life.”

Amyas is my son’s name.

I pronounce it “Am-ee-us” or “Am-yas.”

His name has been a source of contention and consternation for others since the day he was born.

They continue to mispronounce his name, even after I correct them.

Others bluntly ask, “Why would you call him that?” I respond, “Because I liked it.”

My son would MURDER me, according to the troll, because he had been bullied for years because of the name I had given him.

They went on to say, ‘That boy will pursue a career in prison.’

In all seriousness, the name had been on my mind for a long time because I am a big Poirot fan and Amyas is the name of a character in one of my favorite Agatha Christie novels.

It’s also a name that appears on Valentine’s Day baby name lists, spelled Amias or Amius.

It wasn’t until my 20-week scan that I realized what was going on.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

The troll, a total stranger, said my son would MURDER me because of years of bullying over the name I had given him. ‘That boy will pursue a career in prison,’ they added Sophia Waterfield