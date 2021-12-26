People shunned me and dubbed me the “ugly fat friend” before my transformation, but now they can’t get enough of me.

Dates shunned me and dubbed me the “ugly fat friend,” but people can’t get enough of me now that I’ve slimmed down.

A WOMAN who was tired of being the “fat friend” has debuted a dramatic new look.

Telsah Kaufmann, also known as ‘telsah123,’ from the United States, documented her “incredible” transformation in a series of TikTok videos, revealing that she weighed 136kg when she was 19 years old.

She explained that she was “tired” of being “just the ugly fat friend” in one video, which has been viewed 8.8 million times, before showing off her weight loss.

More than 17,000 people commented on Telsah’s post, saying that she was never “ugly,” but that they admired her new lifestyle.

She also talked about how dates treated her differently after she lost weight.

She posted a video on TikTok with the message “Lose some weight and maybe we can talk” juxtaposed against a video of herself looking bigger.

After that, she added the text “16 missed calls” before finally posting a photo of herself.

Telsah stated that all she wanted was to be “healthy” and “confident” on the outside as she was on the inside.

She said she was ready to “change her life forever” and decided to have a Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy in September 2018.

“For those of you who are unfamiliar with this surgery, this is a tool to help guide you with a lifetime guidance of proper portion control and eating habits,” Telsah wrote on Instagram.

“I knew it was going to be a big change, and it had to be something I was 100% committed to.”

“I was terrified and felt so alone!” “I had a lot of support from my family, but I still didn’t have faith in myself.”

She then shared footage of herself as she is now.

She stated that she was afraid of “failing again” after multiple attempts to lose weight.

Telsah continued, “I just wanted to be healthy and feel as confident as I appeared to be.”

Telsah claimed that her weight had a significant impact on her life, preventing her from accomplishing “many things.”

Telsah said she’s realized she wants nothing more than to improve her life and the lives of those around her since having the surgery and training on a regular basis.

Despite her initial reluctance to share her story, the young woman has since shared it in the hopes of assisting others who are seeking guidance.

She wrote on Instagram, “It sucks to feel alone, but I promise you, you aren’t alone!”

She said she would “do it all over again” despite the fact that it was a difficult mental and physical process.

"Words cannot express how I feel; it is, without a doubt, the best feeling in the world looking…"

