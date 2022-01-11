People tell me I should put on a shirt because I’m wearing a crop top to the store, and the hatred is disgusting.

People tell me I should put on a shirt because I’m wearing a crop top to the store, and I’m disgusted by the hatred.

A WOMAN has gone viral after speaking out about receiving “disapproving” looks while grocery shopping in her gym clothes.

Sophie Allen, an Australian personal trainer, spoke out about the negative reactions she gets at the gym, telling News.com.au that it’s “disappointing” that women still have to deal with clothing discrimination in today’s society.

The fitness model, who also has a training program called @train.withsoph, shared the video on TikTok, where it has nearly 2 million views.

She captioned a video of herself walking around Woolworths in a sports bra and leggings, “The hate you get being a female wearing a crop top in the supermarket just hits different,” she said.

”Whenever I go into a supermarket after a training session in my crop, it happens.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“It’s frustrating that we’re still expected to look, act, and present ourselves in a certain way in order to be deemed ‘acceptable’ by society,” she told an Australian news website.

While she hasn’t received any negative comments about her appearance, the 31-year-old says that disapproving looks are common.

“The kind that makes you feel uneasy just from the standpoint of energy exchange.”

Many people agreed with her, but some thought she didn’t meet “basic dress standards.”

“When going out in public, just put on a shirt.”

One viewer commented, “Going to the gym is one thing, but going into a grocery store like that is another.”

“It’s like going to the movies in your bathing suit,” another agreed.

”It’s just that the outfit isn’t right for the setting.”

”But that’s not a crop top, that’s a sports bra,” opined one cynical TikToker.

”It’s like a guy walking into a store wearing only briefs and saying how much hate he gets.”

Many, however, defended Sophie and shared their own experiences, such as this person, who said, “YES, I go grocery shopping every Saturday after the gym and the looks I get.”

“She’s just hot – that’s why you’ve got a problem,” someone else said.

“If someone is uncomfortable wearing a sports bra, they are the problem,” one supporter stated.

Meanwhile, here are our picks for the best gym outfits to help you feel great during your January health kick and beyond.

Check out these fashionable fitness bags for more fitness stories.

In addition, a mortified woman sends VERY revealing photos to her personal trainer by mistake.