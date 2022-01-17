People think I’m crazy because I married my husband after only dating him for two WEEKS, but we’ll get to know each other as we go.

AN 18-YEAR-OLD woman has revealed that she married her husband after only dating him for two weeks. She claims that people think she’s crazy, but she and her husband are both committed to making it work.

Clara has recently revealed how she met and married her husband, Trey, in a video.

“We met when I was 15 years old and Trey was 17 years old,” Clara explained.

We dated for a short time before breaking up because I had to relocate two states for prep school.

“I was in a serious relationship for two years but ended up breaking up with Trey because I realized I still had feelings for him.”

Things moved quickly once the two reconnected.

“We reconnected and eloped (married) after dating for two weeks,” she said.

Commenters were surprised that Clara and Trey married so quickly, especially since Clara is only 18 years old.

“Married after two weeks? Did you mean two years?” wrote one.

“No, you heard that right,” Clara responded.

Before we got married, we dated for exactly two weeks.

It was insane, but we’re determined to make it work and figure it out as we go.”

The video received 419,000 likes, and some viewers were taken aback by the young couple’s decision to marry.

One worried viewer wrote, “Girl, you’re gonna regret this so much,” while another wrote, “This is a really bad idea.”

Many viewers, on the other hand, were completely supportive of the relationship.

“I’m 100percent sure if you both put the same amount of effort into the relationship things will work out no matter what!” wrote one encouraging commenter.

“Good for you! My parents married after only two weeks and have been happily married for 20(plus) years.”

In other news, this 27-year-old is a mother to a 20-year-old daughter, and she says she wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’m a stepmother, and people despise the fact that I discipline the kids and assign chores to them – but it works for us,” she adds.

“People say I’ll regret not having kids,” we previously reported, “but I prefer sleeping in and having extra money.”