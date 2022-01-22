People think I’m crazy for spying on my husband while he watches saucy videos of other women, but I don’t mind.

People think I’m crazy for spying on my husband while he watches saucy videos of other women, but I don’t care.

A WOMAN CATCHED her husband red-handed on the internet, watching saucy videos of other women.

From a first-floor balcony, the wife captured her husband scrolling on the sofa from the perfect vantage point to see his phone screen.

She appeared to be having a good time as she shared the video with a laughing face emoji.

“My husband forgot we got a second floor balcony,” the woman, who goes by the handle @lyjones0, wrote.

She zooms in on the back of a man’s head in the TikTok video so viewers can see what he’s looking at on his phone.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Even though the image is small, the figure of a woman dancing provocatively can be seen clearly.

The footage shocked some viewers.

“I’d rather be single than pretend to laugh at this happening,” one person said.

“My comment won’t go over well lol,” one person said, “but I think it’s 100 percent disrespectful.”

“I wouldn’t even complain to him about it,” a third said.

I’d just gradually lose interest in him and care less and less each time.”

Some TikTokers, on the other hand, did not believe the husband’s viewing habits were a problem.

“Am I the only one who isn’t bothered by this? I look at thirst traps on TikTok all day, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to cheat,” one person said.

“I wouldn’t mind if my husband gazed at girls he’d never be able to pull,” another said.

He dragged me by a hair.”

To add to the drama, I caught my sister’s fiancé cheating and she barred me from the wedding… so now I’m showing up with his other woman.

Plus, on a blind date, I thought I’d met the man of my dreams, but then he took me to meet his mother… and she was dead.

And one woman is taken aback when her Hinge date goes on a rant after she makes an offhand remark.