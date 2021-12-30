People think I’m spoiled because my parents bought me a house, but that’s not the case; I’m paying the bills and getting the furniture.

A WOMAN was accused of being spoiled because her parents bought her a house, but she insisted that she is buying the furniture and paying the mortgage, so there is nothing wrong with it.

Dima, a TikTok user, showed off her new home to her followers, but the video also revealed that the living room was completely devoid of furniture.

“When your parents buy you the house but say you’re on your own for furniture,” Dima captioned the video.

Dima was accused by some commenters of taking the house for granted.

“When your parents what?” one surprised commenter wondered, while another added, “You’re so lucky, remember that.”

Another person wrote, “I’d like to have that problem.”

“Your parents bought you a whole house?? Must be nice,” another shocked viewer exclaimed.

Many commenters, on the other hand, rushed to Dima’s defense, claiming that the criticism was merely jealousy.

“Why are people always so pressed when someone shows something like this? Like, y’all are quick to assume on her,” one encouraging viewer observed.

“People are talking as if it’s her fault that her parents worked so hard to provide her with a stable life,” a second agreed.

“What’s wrong with parents willing to pay to make their children’s lives easier like their parents paid for them?” one viewer wondered.

Dima herself responded to the haters, emphasizing that she is contributing financially to her new home as well.

“Since some of you are pressed and can’t take a joke: I pay mortgage, tax, hoa (Homeowners’ Association), and I work as a technician,” she wrote.

