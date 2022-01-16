People think it’s cruel that I let my baby drink TEA, but I wouldn’t harm him in any way, and it’s completely safe.

People think it’s cruel that I let my baby drink TEA, but I wouldn’t do anything to harm him, and it’s completely safe.

Don’t we all enjoy a good cup of tea in the UK?

When is it, however, too early to start your child on tea?

Many people warned against giving a hot beverage to a young child, while others defended her decision on TikTok after she filmed her toddler enjoying a cup of tea.

Leanne King of County Durham shared the video on TikTok, showing her son drinking from a kid’s cup.

When asked what he’s drinking, the toddler exclaims, “Cup o’ tea.”

The video has nearly two million views, and many people are divided about whether or not to give tea to toddlers.

Many commenters defended the mothers’ decision, but others were less enthusiastic.

There are 66.8k likes on the video, 1,392 comments, and 3,908 shares.

Leanne told Femail that her son doesn’t drink tea on a regular basis, but enjoys it when he does.

“I know my son is well cared for; he has no developmental issues and is not addicted to caffeine or tea,” she said.

“He only drank tea on rare occasions, but the video was taken when he was about 1.5 years old.”

“I could have given him a lot more, but I believe that no matter what you do online, someone will comment on it.”

“Tea is just as bad as coffee,” one critic wrote, “it’s filled with caffeine, which is bad for babies.”

“I don’t believe babies should drink tea or coffee,” another said.

Many TikTok users, on the other hand, saw no problem with letting the toddler drink tea.

“What a lad,” one person observed.

There’s nothing wrong with him having a brew… all that matters is that he enjoys it.”

“My son lovessss a cuppa, it’s decaf and there’s nothing wrong with it!!” said another.

“Never seen anything so British! I love it.. can’t beat a good cuppa tea,” said a third.

‘Tea and coffee are not suitable for babies or small children,’ according to the NHS website.

‘If sugar is added, tooth decay can occur.

‘Hot drinks can also cause scalding.’

