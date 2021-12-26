People think it’s cute when Mum explains why she takes down all Christmas decorations at 11 p.m. on December 25.

People think it’s cute when mum reveals the surprising reason she takes down all Christmas decorations at 11 p.m. on December 25.

Even though Christmas Day was only hours ago, a mother has revealed the sweet reason why she has already taken down all of her decorations.

Georgia Schofield, a TikTok mum, was taking down her tree and decorations at 11 p.m. last night, while many people were in food comas.

The reason, according to the mother, who goes by the handle @bruh.georgia, is because of her daughter.

“When your daughter’s birthday falls on December 26th,” she said in a video.

“It’s time to get started on the birthday decorations,” she added.

Her video has nearly two million views, and her dedication has been praised.

“I think it’s really thoughtful that you bring Christmas celebrations to a close to celebrate her birthday,” one person said.

“You’re an amazing mother,” said another.

“Couldn’t think of anything worse than taking my tree down stuffed after my dinner,” one joked.

Some people were perplexed as to why she had to remove the decorations.

“I can think of nothing worse than having the tree up on my birthday, so that’s why I take it down,” Georgia explained.

“I do my best to keep things as normal as possible for her.”

“We have our own little family tradition of taking down the tree on Christmas Eve in preparation for her birthday the next day.”

