People think my unusual name is a joke because it sounds like a virus.

People think my name is a joke because it sounds like a virus, so they think it’s a joke.

Having an unusual name can add a little spice to your life, especially when you’re first meeting people.

However, Kovid Kapoor of Bangalore, Karnataka, India, has had to adjust to getting more attention since the pandemic began because his name has elicited such strange responses.

Kovid discovered that he now shares his’special’ name with a deadly virus that is still causing a global health crisis in early 2020.

“It’s crazy how I’m getting all this attention for my name,” the 31-year-old travel agency owner said.

“I’ve always thought it was a unique name before the pandemic.

“I only met one other Kovid in college, and we hit it off right away because we had the same last name.”

“I was amused when the WHO first announced Covid in 2019,” he added.

Friends and family members began to send me reports.

“At first, it was unexpected.”

People have made fun of Kovid’s name, and baristas in coffee shops have stared at him solely because of his name.

“People find it amusing,” he said, “and they think I’m joking or have changed the name.”

The man’s Twitter bio now reads, “My name is Kovid, and I am not a virus.”

“For three months straight, my name was on TV every day, although with a slight spelling difference,” Kovid said of the national coverage.

It was fantastic.

“My mother was amused as well.”

Kovid’s mother found his name in a religious hymn, and it also means scholar in Hindi.

Later in the pandemic, Kovid discovered that more people believed he was lying about his name, that it was fake, or that he’d changed it for a laugh.

Kovid’s friends even ordered him a personalised cake for his 30th birthday last year, but the baker mistook the icing message for a joke and changed his name to ‘Covid’ instead.

Despite the constant mockery, Kovid sees the lighter side of his unusual situation and hopes that the attention he is receiving will benefit his travel agency.

