People warn that she’ll ruin her hands for the rest of her life if she uses a ‘trick’ that allows her acrylic nails to last MONTHS.

People warn that she will ruin her hands for life if she uses a ‘trick’ that allows her acrylic nails to last MONTHS.

Maintaining acrylic nails can be an expensive endeavor.

However, if you can’t get to the salon for a touch-up, one TikTok user claims to have discovered a way to make her manicure last for months.

The woman demonstrated how to soak off fake nails before removing and reapplying them on her Instagram account @kay._.lianah.

“Too lazydon’t have the money to get infills?” she captioned the video, which has been viewed over 10 million times.

She removes the fake nail with tweezers and a tooth flossing stick after soaking her fingers in warm water to loosen the glue.

After that, she files her natural nails before reapplying the fake ones with nail glue.

She tops it off with a layer of clear polish to complete the look.

While the video has received a lot of attention, nail technicians have previously advised against removing acrylics with tooth floss.

Another TikTok video demonstrating DIY acrylic removal using this method was slammed by a nail technician, who claimed it could ruin your talons.

“This will cause so much damage to your natural nail, it’s no joke!” one person warned. “Please don’t do this, just soak them off.”

PS: It ruins the appearance of your nails.”

“Never do this!” exclaimed another.

“No, no, and no,” said another.