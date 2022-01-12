People warned us not to, but it’s brilliant, and our sex life is better than ever.

My husband and I sleep in separate beds despite warnings from others, and our sex life is better than ever.

A WOMAN who was warned not to sleep apart from her husband insists that having separate beds has improved her sex life more than ever.

Terri-Ann Michelle, a blogger, used TikTok to share a video praising her unique setup.

She captioned a video of herself dancing, “I know a lot of people will disagree with this BUT I don’t care.”

“During the week, my husband and I don’t sleep in the same bed, and it’s BETTER!”

She went on to say that the couple’s “very different schedules and sleeping habits” were causing a “huge” problem for them, but that things are now much better now that they sleep separately.

“Sleeping in separate beds does not destroy marriages, and it is more common than you think,” she concluded.

“Intimacy doesn’t start in the bedroom,” Terri-Ann added as a caption to her video.

Despite her initial assertion that many people would disagree with her, the majority of those who commented on the video said they, too, had adopted a different sleeping plan and found it to be beneficial.

“Having separate rooms for my husband and me was the best decision ever,” one person wrote.

“I can’t stand sleeping with my husband,” one person added.

He’s a firefighter who also happens to be the worst sleeper on the planet!

“It’s not about out-of-date marriage ‘rules,’ it’s about sleep!” she says.

“OMG US TOO!” wrote another. “I’ve almost felt embarrassed for people to know, people judge, people think it’s strange.”

“We had to do something because we had a new business and a new baby!”

Terri-Ann replied, “I’m so glad this found you!! I hope you feel a little more ‘normal’!!

“Don’t ever be embarrassed because you’re doing what’s best for you guys.”

“I can’t sleep without my husband,” one woman wrote.

“Without me, he can’t get a good night’s sleep.”

That’s how I’m going to keep it.

It’s inexcusable that they don’t sleep together.”

“Nope, I married my husband for better or worse,” one person responded.

I can’t imagine sleeping in our bed without him.

I’d be sad to lose him.”

