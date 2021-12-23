People Were Afraid to Approach Halle Berry in Her Catwoman Costume: ‘People Were Afraid to Approach Me’

Many consider Halle Berry’s performance in Catwoman from 2004 to be a blemish on her resume.

The film was a box office flop, earning Halle Berry the infamous Razzie award.

Berry, on the other hand, got some good out of the film.

For one thing, when she put on the Catwoman costume, the Oscar winner found some much-needed strength.

Despite the fact that Catwoman was panned by critics, Berry has stated that the film was necessary in her life.

Berry had just divorced r& b singer Eric Benet after his affairs, according to the New York Post.

Berry first learned of Benet’s infidelity after reading an article in which she was accused of cheating with an old flame.

She later discovered that Benet had slept with more than one woman.

Not long after filming Catwoman, the Gothika star split up with Benet.

Berry credited the movie with initially assisting her in getting through difficult times.

“At the time, I really needed to be Catwoman,” Berry explained.

“I needed to reclaim control of my life and make some difficult personal decisions.”

“Putting on that suit made it a whole lot easier,” Berry says.

Berry revealed that the costume made her feel powerful in addition to giving her a break from her personal issues.

Berry discussed the effects of becoming Catwoman in depth in an interview with Blackfilm.

“I felt really confident and more than how I felt,” said the John Wick star.

This was partly due to the way she was treated while dressed up.

“I noticed a difference because everyone reacted differently to me.

That made me feel unusual.

Everyone retreated.

When people did approach me, they did so with the utmost respect and kindness,” Berry said.

“When I was wearing the catsuit, they measured their words and were very different around me.”

It made me feel and act more powerful and empowered.

“I enjoyed myself.”

Berry went on to say that Catwoman can be viewed as a role model for women all over the world.

“I’ve been taught to be subservient to men since I was knee-high to a bullfrog, to look for a man to rescue me and be my Prince Charming, and that I’m not complete without a man,” Berry explained.

“Catwoman symbolizes the polar opposite: that we are perfectly fine, whole, and complete in our own right,…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.