People were moved by the’very British’ note sent by a neighbor over his flashing Christmas lights.

People were moved by a’very British’ note left by a neighbor who sent a man over to see his flashing Christmas lights.

CHRISTMAS lights can be lovely to look at, but some displays can become obnoxious if left on 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People have been impressed by the wording of a “very British” complaint note a man received for his holiday decorations.

“My brother in law received a very British Christmas complaint!” wrote a man on Reddit, who shared the note.

He demonstrated how the letter was sent with a timer, allowing him to control the hours the lights were turned on at night.

“Dear Mr.,” the note began.

You’ll probably think this is a strange note, but please accept it in the spirit of goodwill.

“If not for yourself and your partner, then for my wife and myself, the enclosure is a true Christmas present!”

“Right now, we’re not sleeping well because the flashing holiday lights keep waking us up and triggering my Ménière’s problems.”

“Could you possibly use the timer if you don’t need them on all night? I’ve set it to switch between 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.”

“When you plug it into a wall outlet, just set the pointer on the dial to the current time.”

Thank you and best wishes.”

Ménière’s disease is a chronic, progressive balance and hearing disorder.

People were moved by the polite request to turn down the lights, with one commenting, “Seeing this s**t makes me proud to be a Brit!”

“I like it because it’s polite and reasonable,” said another.

Plus, electricity is currently a f****** bomb.”

“The thought and effort that has gone into this shows just how genuine and real it is,” another added.

“I hope your brother doesn’t take it as a complaint; it’s a genuine and thoughtful request.”

“Christmas lights are supposed to be on at night?” one questioned the gesture.

“What good is it to turn them on during the day?”

