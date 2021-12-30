People with short hair always want the same impossible look… and they try to get it for free. I’m an extensions stylist, and I see it all the time.

People with short hair always want the same impossible look… and they try to get it for free… I’m an extensions stylist.

A HAIRDRESSER has revealed that when it comes to hair extensions, clients with ultra-short hair always expect the impossible.

Many clients, according to China Allred of Texas, ignore her warnings about how extensions work and then expect to get everything for free.

China reenacted a conversation with a client who had a really short bob and wanted to be transformed into Khaleesi with super long extensions on her TikTok account.

She captioned the post “extensions are expensive and she was warned,” using the domain @chinaarae.

China acted out the scene with a customer, who she was surprised to see had very short hair to begin with.

“OK, let me take a look at your hair,” the stylist inquired. “Were you just looking to thicken it up and add a few inches to the length of your hair?”

“Oh no baby, I want Khaleesi hair,” the client replied. “I’m talking sexy, long, like the longest weave you have.”

China attempted to explain that this would not work on really short hair because her layers would not blend into the extensions and it would not appear natural.

“So…” China said to the client.

You’ve got a bob that’s way too short.

I can try to blend them in as much as possible, but you have a lot of layers and your hair is very short, so I wouldn’t do extensions that long in my opinion.”

“To make them try to blend as much as we can, we’d have to really thin them out and layer them a BUNCH,” she added.

The client was adamant about not having any layers in her hair and insisted that the stylist leave it all one length.

“Oh no,” she exclaims.

Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope, nope, nope, nope

I’d like everything to be the same length.

I don’t want any layers or texture; I just want them to be long and thick.

The client stated, “Khaleesi hair.”

The stylist stated once more that she would not do that in her professional opinion, but would do whatever the client requested.

“I just want to make sure you know that unless you do your hair extremely straight every day and keep that short hair down, it’s not going to blend very well,” China said.

“I just want you to know that,” she adds, “I don’t want you to start wearing a hat every day.”

I just don’t think it’ll look as good as it could, but I’ll do whatever you want.”

The stylist did the client’s hair and asked what she thought of them, as requested by the client.

“So I know you’re truthful…

