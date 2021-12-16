‘Perfectly Imperfect’ Hilaria Baldwin Shares Family Holiday Photo With Alec and Six Kids

The Baldwins have accepted their flaws and are proud of them.

Hilaria Baldwin shared a funny and sweet holiday card with her husband, Alec Baldwin, and their six children on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Holiday photo 2021?” she captioned the photo. “It’s a little wild, very free, and perfectly imperfect.”

Hilaria, 37, is pictured holding her baby daughter, Lucia, in a white dress with polka dots.

She’s tossing her hair back and not quite smiling when the photo is taken.

Alec, 63, stands by her side, smiling as one of his sons buries his face in his father’s hair.

The other kids are all smiling and causing a commotion as the group tries to get a clear picture.

For quite some time, the family has been trying to get a photo for a Christmas card.

Hilaria shared a photo of her family picking out a Christmas tree while eating candy canes last week.

“We got a Christmas tree from New York City.

She wrote at the time, “Perhaps a holiday card photo??? We aren’t all looking, but the gang’s all here, candy canes and all.”

The Baldwin family has had a year of highs and lows since announcing the birth of Lucia via surrogate in March.

Alec was involved in an incident on the set of his film Rust in October, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died.

