Pernilla Sjoholm is a Swedish actress.

Pernilla Sjoholm is a woman who is well-known in Sweden.

Pernilla Sjoholm has lost thousands in her search for love after swiping right on Simon Leviev.

Now, as a star in Netflix’s new true crime documentary, ‘The Tinder Swindler,’ she’s speaking out about her ordeal.

Pernilla Sjoholm inadvertently became involved with a conman named Simon Leviev (real name Shimon Hayut) in her search for love.

Simon is accused of using his alias to defraud a number of women and then using the money to go on high-end dates, which included private jet rides and luxury hotel stays at one point.

He is accused of doing so to gain their trust before requesting large sums of money with the promise of repaying them.

When she fell for the con artist, the Swedish businesswoman had just broken up with her fiance.

She was completely unaware of Simon’s lies until she was contacted by the media.

“If you double cross me, you will pay the rest of your life,” he threatened her later.

“I’m paying for it,” she said.

The Tinder Swindler, a Netflix documentary released in 2022, tells her story as well as Cecilie Fjellhoy’s and Ayleen Charlotte’s experiences.

Hayut has yet to face charges of defrauding Fjellhoy, Sjoholm, or Charlotte as of February 2022.

“I believe it is incredibly difficult for women,” director Felicity Morris told Vanity Fair.

While living in Sweden in March 2018, Pernilla swiped right on conman Simon Leviev.

Simultaneously, he was dating Cecilie Fjellhy, whom he met through the dating app in January 2018.

Simon had claimed to be the son of diamond tycoon Lev Leviev to the women.

She gave him large sums of money and didn’t realize it until journalists investigating him contacted her.

Leviev, who legally changed his name from Shimon Hayut to cement his ruse as the son of the “King of Diamonds,” used Tinder to seduce women and defraud them of money.

According to Sjoholm, she gave Simon at least (dollar)45,000, and Fjellhoy is thought to have lost over (dollar)200,000.

He told them that his enemies had frozen his bank accounts or assaulted his bodyguard, Piotr, and he asked the women to use their savings or take out loans to help him.

He is said to have defrauded them of £7.4 million in total.

From 2017 to 2019, he deceived women all over Europe.

Pernilla told 9Honey after the show aired, “With all the trauma that happened afterwards…

It’s a strange experience.”

The women have since set up a GoFundMe account in an attempt to raise funds…

