Perrie Edwards flashes her tum in white bralet as Little Mix perform special gig

PERRIE Edwards flashed her toned tum during a special virtual performance for fans last night.

The Little Mix star, 27, worked the stage and got back to doing what she loves best at the Meerkat Music UNCancelled! concert at Knebworth House in Stevenage.

She was joined by band mates Jesy Nelson, 29, Jade Thirlwall, 27, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 28, for the free virtual performance and the girls sang some their most popular songs, including their latest hit Holiday.

The Geordie lass looked stylish as ever in a gorgeous beige-coloured two-piece.

Underneath she opted for a leopard print bodysuit and layered it with a white bralette over the top.

She styled her luscious blonde hair in loose waves and went for some shimmery eyeshadow and a nude lip to complete the look.

The girls certainly all dressed to impress as Jesy wowed in a nude and orange coloured top, matching baggy trousers and her statement chunky shoes.

She accessorised the outfit with a gold chain around her neck and styled her hair in tight curls.

Bandmate Jade gave the rawr factor with an oversized animal print suit and a simple black bralette underneath.

Meanwhile Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed off her gorgeous figure in a tight bodysuit that had moons printed on it.

The special performance comes just days after Perrie jetted off to Ibiza for a well-earned break.

She revealed that she underwent a “very last minute” body blitz before jetting to the Spanish party island with her beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Looking happy and carefree, Perrie showed off her sensational figure as she took a leap off a luxury yacht while holidaying on the White Isle.

Perrie was joined on the trip by boyfriend of three years, footballer Alex, 26, with the hitmaker showing off her skills on a paddle board.

Despite her incredible bikini display in all of her snaps from the holiday, the singer recently spoke to Glamour UK about how she “picks herself apart” when she’s photographed in a bikini on holiday.

Taking to Instagram, Perrie told her 10 million Instagram followers that she had enlisted the help of pal and personal trainer Danielle Peazer before her getaway.

The stunning Geordie penned on her Instagram Stories alongside one of her bikini shots: “I always dread post-holiday pics.

“I reached out to my girl @daniellepeazer (very last minute) before my holiday and she put me through my paces and I’m so thankful.

“Because for the first time, I didn’t cry, I didn’t pick myself apart and in the words of Elsa, Im learning to ‘let It go!'”

Meanwhile, their trip to the White Isle comes after Perrie revealed she wasn’t ready to marry Alex, but knows they will be together “forever”.

Perrie told Metro’s Guilty Pleasures: “We always talk about the future.

“He’s my forever, but I don’t think we are ready to get engaged any time soon.”