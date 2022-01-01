Perrie Edwards reflects on the year 2021 and shares previously unseen footage of her pregnancy and her son’s first Christmas.

Perrie Edwards reflects on the year 2021 and shares previously unseen footage from her pregnancy and her son’s first Christmas.

Perrie Edwards shares never-before-seen footage of her pregnancy and her son’s first Christmas as she looks back on 2021.

Perrie Edwards, of Little Mix, melted fans’ hearts by sharing a series of photos and videos from her pregnancy as she looked back on 2021.

The 28-year-old singer also shared never-before-seen footage from her hospital bed after giving birth, as well as a sneak peek at her newborn son Axel’s first Christmas.

In one photo, Perrie flaunted her growing baby bump in black lingerie.

The Sweet Melody singer wore her blonde wavy tresses down and wore no makeup for a candid mirror selfie.

In another photo, the singer shared a video of the emotional moment she saw her baby during an ultrasound with fans.

Perrie shared a video of herself eating a sandwich in her hospital bed while her baby son and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slept.

The singer also shared a photo of herself standing in her son’s nursery, holding her newborn with tenderness.

In the final photo, Perrie posed in front of a Christmas tree with her baby Axel, who was dressed as an adorable Elf.

As she reflected on a busy year, Perrie simply wrote, “I cooked a whole human in 2021.”

Fans were overcome with emotion and rushed to congratulate the new mother.

One person wrote, “I’m not crying, you are.”

Another person wrote, “Gorgeous as always, wishing you all a happy and healthy New Year.”

A third said, “I’m crying because this is so cute.”

Perrie gave birth to Axel in August with her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

A bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, became a first-time mother just days before giving birth.

With her fiancé Andre Gray, Leigh-Anne is now the proud mother of twins.

Little Mix will split up next year, according to the girls and their bandmate Jade Thirlwall, who announced the news earlier this month.

Despite the fact that the girl group will disband after their Confetti tour in May, they insist on coming back in the future.

“We wanted to let you all know that we will be taking a break from Little Mix after the Confetti tour in April/May next year,” the band said in an Instagram statement.

“After ten incredible years of nonstop adventure, we believe the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”

“We can’t thank you enough for your unwavering support and love from the beginning.

We adore each and every one of you.

“We’re not splitting up…

Infosurhoy’s latest updates