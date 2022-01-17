Perrie Edwards of Little Mix has shared stunning behind-the-scenes photos from her topless pregnancy shoot.

In August, the 28-year-old became a first-time mother to baby Axel, in addition to being a global superstar.

“I cooked a whole human in 2021,” Perrie wrote on Instagram today, celebrating her accomplishments.

She shared never-before-seen photos of her pregnancy journey, including a scan of her baby and the gender reveal with her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

She showed her in her hospital bed, with baby Axel sleeping beside her in his cot.

And a photo of her first Christmas as a mother, which she cherishes.

However, when she stripped down for a nude pregnancy shoot, her fans went crazy.

She received a barrage of messages from fans and celebrity friends praising the mother and her child.

Perrie shocked Little Mix fans by announcing her pregnancy in May.

With a close-up photo of her baby bump, she shared the good news on Instagram.

“I’m so happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” she wrote.

“We can’t wait to meet you, baby Ox!” “Me (plus) Him!”

Perrie’s ex, Zayn Malik, was reported to be “really upset” about their failed relationship this week.

The Sun reported on Sunday that the 29-year-old ex-One Directioner had an affair with Towie star Abigail Clarke behind the back of supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

When she met up with a friend at Los Angeles bar The Bungalow, he said she reminded him of the Little Mix star.

“He said he liked my figure, He was very tactile,” Abi confided to a friend.

He was dressed in a sloppy black jacket and sipped brandy.

“He appeared to be at ease.”

He kissed me all over.

His manager was attempting to keep things calm by arranging for us to meet in a private location.

“Zayn kept telling me that I reminded him of his ex-girlfriend, Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards.”

“He told me a lot about his family, the band, and his breakup with Perrie,” she continued to her pal.

“He was very disappointed in the outcome.”

I thought it was thoughtful of him to say so.

He revealed his weakness.”

Zayn and Perrie were engaged for two years before splitting in 2014, with him dating Gigi the following year.

They split in 2018, but rekindled their relationship in January 2020, and their daughter Khai was born in September of that year.

They broke up in October of last year.

Perrie now has a relationship with Alex, a Liverpool footballer.