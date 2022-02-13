Perrie Edwards of Little Mix teases solo music as she screams with delight in the studio.

Perrie Edwards, a member of the Little Mix, hinted at a solo album when she was seen screaming with delight in the studio.

The mother-of-one shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one of her standing alone in a recording booth.

As she posted a series of new photos of herself in the studio, Perrie, 28, told her followers that “exciting things are coming.”

The singer was not joined by her fellow Little Mix members Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, leaving fans to wonder if she will release a solo single.

Perrie messed around in her family’s booth in a matching white t-shirt and joggers set from her fashion line.

Before putting on her headphones and showing fans the piano and sound desk behind her, she made a series of funny faces for the camera.

In response to the mystery news, her footballing beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlean went straight to the comments section with an eye and a fire emoji.

Fans speculated that the new mother, who shares a son with Alex, 28, named Axel, might be releasing her own music.

“Drop that single right now, Ma’am,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Recording new music! Powerful woman!”

“I’m ecstatic! I can’t wait to hear the new music!” said a third.

It comes after Perrie shared sweet photos with her son, Axel, wearing only a bikini while on a lavish vacation.

She shared five photos with her fans, including one of her and Axel at the beach.

The 28-year-old was beaming with joy as she spent quality time with her first child, Alex, and her partner.

She shared a series of photos from their vacation yesterday, showing her posing in a cow-print two-piece and showing off her amazing post-baby body.

Perrie and footballer Alex, 28, welcomed their son Axel in August of last year, and she recently shared some stunning topless photos from her pregnancy.

“I cooked a whole human in 2021,” Perrie wrote on Instagram, highlighting her accomplishments.

She shared never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy, including her baby’s scan and gender reveal.