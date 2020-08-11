Perrie Edwards wears string bikini as she jumps off a boat in Ibiza after revealing ‘last minute’ body blitz with her PT

LITTLE Mix star Perrie Edwards cooled off in the Ibiza heat by jumping off a boat wearing a string bikini.

The 27-year-old revealed she underwent a “very last minute” body blitz before jetting to Ibiza with her beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Looking happy and carefree, Perrie showed off her sensational figure as she took a leap off a luxury yacht while holidaying on the White Isle.

Perrie was joined on the trip by boyfriend of three years, footballer Alex, 26, with the hitmaker showing off her skills on a paddle board.

Despite her incredible bikini display, the singer recently spoke to Glamour UK about how she “picks herself apart” when she’s photographed in a bikini on holiday.

Taking to Instagram, Perrie told her 10 million Instagram followers that she had enlisted the help of pal and personal trainer Danielle Peazer before her getaway.

The stunning Geordie penned on her Instagram Stories alongside one of her bikini shots: “I always dread post-holiday pics.

“I reached out to my girl @daniellepeazer (very last minute) before my holiday and she put me through my paces and I’m so thankful.

“Because for the first time, I didn’t cry, I didn’t pick myself apart and in the words of Elsa, Im learning to ‘let It go!'”

Perrie also re-posted a Story from fitness guru Danielle, who said how impressed she was with the dedicated star.

In the post, she explained how Perrie had kept to a gruelling workout routine in the run-up to her holiday and it paid off.

Since sharing the post, Perrie has posted a plethora of clips and photos from their idyllic day at sea.

In one short clip, the Little Mix star made the most of their surroundings and launched herself off the stern of the yacht into the sea.

Meanwhile, their trip to the White Isle comes after Perrie revealed she wasn’t ready to marry Alex, but knows they will be together “forever”.

Perrie told Metro’s Guilty Pleasures: “We always talk about the future.

“He’s my forever, but I don’t think we are ready to get engaged any time soon.”

The Geordie beauty sparked engagement rumours back in November when she misspelled Alex’s surname and joked that it’ll be easier when they’re married.

After fans spotted the Instagram blunder, she quipped: “It’ll be well easier to spell when it’s my second name and I have to write it all the time!”

Perrie and Alex began dating in 2016 – a year after she split from her ex-fiance Zayn Malik.

They moved in together last year and have been isolating together in lockdown.