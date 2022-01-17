Pete Davidson allegedly took new sexy bikini photos after ‘noticing his shadow,’ according to Kim Kardashian’s fans.

Fans believe Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, took new sultry bikini photos after ‘noticing his shadow.’

Fans of KIM Kardashian claim that Pete Davidson, her boyfriend, took the new sexy bikini photos after they “noticed his shadow” on the beach.

Kim, 41, uploaded sultry photos from her tropical vacation to Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stood near the clear blue water in the first photo, her arms crossed and her hands close to her eyes.

The reality star was standing in the water in the second photo, as the waves crashed around her.

She grinned as she rocked a string bikini that teased her curves.

The E! sat on the ground in the last image from the slide, soaking up the sun and getting a tan.

“Mother Nature,” she wrote alongside a mermaid emoji.

Pete’s shadow was spotted in the sand from the third snap, according to KWTK fans in the comments section.

“Why does this photo look like Pete took it with his Nintendo DS?” one KUWTK fan wondered.

“Does Pete take your photos?” wrote another fan.

“That looks like Pete’s shadow,” a third fan added.

“Pete’s reflection in pic three,” a fourth person added, along with a laughing emoji.

“Pete’s shadow deserves his own tag,” according to one commentator.

Chicago, Kim’s daughter, and Stormi, Kylie’s daughter, recently shared an extravagant backyard party to celebrate their fourth birthdays.

A pink bouncy castle, a ball pit, and a face-painting station were all part of the birthday celebration.

While Kourtney Kardashian, 42, caressed one of the costumed characters, Khloe Kardashian, 37, visited the face-painting station with her three-year-old daughter True as the party continued.

Kanye West, 44, was seen chatting with Kris Jenner, 66, in the backyard and appeared to be friendly.

Kim wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to mark her child’s special day.

“My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns four today!” she wrote.

“I have a twin baby girl who is self-sufficient.

You are the most lovable, huggable, and cuddly baby girl on the face of the earth.

“You are the perfect princess!”

“I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could ever want,” she continued.

“You have truly brought such joy to our family, and I love you so much!” Kim concluded.

Kim has three children with Donda, North, eight, Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

She divorced the rap star in February and moved on with her new boyfriend Pete.

Kylie, who is now expecting a child, and her baby daddy…

