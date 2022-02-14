Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Go Out for an Early Valentine’s Date Night

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson went out for a romantic dinner at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night to celebrate Valentine’s Day early this year.

Kim wore a sparkly fur coat, thigh-high boots, and a matching silver floor-length dress to turn heads.

Pete, 28, was dressed in jeans, a flannel shirt, a brown Carhartt jacket, and sneakers, and the 41-year-old mother of four smiled as they held hands.

Meanwhile, Kanye “Ye” West, Kim’s ex, has been making headlines for his recent social media jabs at Pete.

The 44-year-old rapper shared a photo of Kim and Pete’s Saturday date night on Instagram on Monday, claiming he bought her the coat she’s wearing.

“I don’t have a beef with Kim; I love my family,” Ye wrote in all caps.

“I’m not giving up on my family; I bought this coat for Kim before SNL because I thought it was particularly special, and I’m confident we’ll be reunited.”

People think I’m crazy, but being in love means being crazy about something, and I’m crazy about my family. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

In a later post, he added, “My family means more to me than any other accomplishment in life.”

“If anyone loves me and my family, scream at yhe loser [sic]at the top of your lungs and say Kimye forever if you see Skete in real life.”

Pete remains supportive of Kim despite her difficult split from Ye, according to a source who spoke to ET recently.

According to the source, “Pete finds Kanye’s lyrics and interviews about him funny and entertaining.”

“He’s not too bothered by the situation and doesn’t take it too seriously.”

He despises the fact that Kim has to deal with the drama.

Pete has been very supportive of her and has reminded her not to focus on it too much.”

“They’re enjoying the pace at which they’re going right now,” the source added about Kim and Pete’s relationship.

“Kim is extremely busy with her large family, her businesses, and her ongoing divorce from Kanye.”

