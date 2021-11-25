Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Hold Hands During Another Dinner Date: PIC

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson continued their PDA on Sunday night in Santa Monica, California, when they dined at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant.

The 41-year-old reality star wore a turtleneck, leather gloves, sunglasses, and a baseball cap for their date night.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star wore a baseball cap and jeans, a green T-shirt, an acid-wash bomber jacket, and a green T-shirt.

The couple walked outside hand-in-hand after dinner in a private room of the restaurant.

Davidson welcomed Kardashian West into his Lamborghini SUV, and the two were seen giggling as they sat inside.

Fans also noticed a mark on Davidson’s neck, which some speculated was a hickey.

The couple was spotted just days after wearing matching SKIMS pajamas to celebrate Davidson’s birthday.

Kardashian West and Davidson were previously photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

Prior to the PDA sightings, a source told ET that the new couple is “enjoying getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun,” as they first sparked romance rumors in October.

“Kim and Pete are dating and having a great time,” the source revealed.

“Pete is a romantic, and he goes to great lengths to make Kim feel special.”

Pete is hysterical, and he never fails to make Kim laugh, but they’ve also been connecting on a deeper level.”

“Pete and Kim are completely in love and committed to each other.”

When they’re together, they’re practically inseparable and extremely affectionate,” said a second source.

“They are enthusiastic about each other’s projects and are genuinely interested in what each other is passionate about.”

Pete has been in a great mood since he and Kim started dating, and he is very calm, chill, and easygoing.”

The comedian is the first man Kardashian West has been linked to romantically since she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. He was previously engaged to Ariana Grande and has had other high-profile relationships.

