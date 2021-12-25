Pete Davidson drives Kim Kardashian’s (dollar)400K Rolls Royce to a 7-Eleven for cigarettes because he’can’t make it to the family Christmas party.

On Christmas Eve morning, PETE Davidson drove out to buy cigarettes in girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s Rolls Royce before skipping the family gathering.

Because he skipped the family Christmas Eve bash on Friday night, the SNL star has yet to meet the beauty mogul’s children.

Pete, 28, was seen buying cigarettes at a 7-Eleven before returning to Staten Island to celebrate the holidays with his family.

On his outing, the comedian wore skinny jeans, a graphic tee, and a cardigan sweater, as well as a baseball cap and a tan mask.

The TV personality arrived at the gas station in his girlfriend Kim’s (dollar)400k Rolls Royce, clearly to pay a visit to the mother of four before returning to New York.

Pete was unable to attend Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash because it had been “scaled down” to only immediate family members.

The celebration was held this year at Kourtney’s (dollar)8 million estate, which was hosted by the Kar-Jenner family.

Despite the fact that the comedian was invited, he chose to spend the evening with his own close friends.

Pete is thought to have stayed at The Beverly Hills Hotel during his brief trip to the west coast, where he was seen having breakfast with Kim after their return flight from New York.

He was also seen driving around in her Rolls-Royce while out alone Christmas shopping on Thursday, before returning to the hotel, and Kim later shared photos from her home with her children.

Despite reports that the 28-year-old comic has met her children, sources told The Sun earlier this week that this is not the case.

For the time being, the couple has decided to keep their relationship casual.

“Kim isn’t going to rush into anything because she wants to protect her kids,” one source said. “She doesn’t want to introduce a new boyfriend into her home and complicate things during the divorce.”

“Pete could have come to the party on the spur of the moment, but he’s planning to return to New York because they’ve decided to cut back this year, so he still got to spend some quality time with Kim.”

“He’s kept his distance respectfully, and Kim doesn’t want him and Kanye to feud; she wouldn’t want them in the same room, and Pete knows how much the family loves him.”

According to the source, despite the fact that Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West, are currently at odds, they will put their differences aside to spend the holidays with their kids.

When asked if Kim has told her kids about Pete yet, a second source simply said…

