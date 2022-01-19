Pete Davidson is ‘acting like a DIVA’ on Saturday Night Live because he’misses rehearsals’ in order to be with girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson is ‘acting like a DIVA’ on Saturday Night Live, as he’misses rehearsals’ to spend time with girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

PETE Davidson is acting like a “diva” on Saturday Night Live, skipping rehearsals to spend time with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, according to The Sun.

Pete’s recent antics with Kim, 41, are starting to annoy some of his colleagues at NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show, according to a source close to the cast of Saturday Night Live.

Pete was seen in LA with Kim grabbing pizza and ice cream just days before he appeared on the show with host Ariana DeBose in NYC on Saturday, January 15.

“Pete has turned into a diva at SNL,” a source said.

“He was allowed to be in Saturday’s show despite missing the first few days of rehearsal last week.

“Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you’re out of the show by Saturday night, and the cast is turning against him.”

It’s not just his absence from SNL obligations, according to the insider, that is causing some people to become irritated.

“He now has security when he’s outside the building as well.”

“Despite the fact that Colin [Jost] married a real movie star [Scarlett Johansson], Pete gets more attention.”

Pete’s representatives have been contacted for comment by The Sun.

Kim and Pete have been spending time together in New York and Los Angeles, including a trip to the Bahamas earlier this month.

The two were caught on the PDA during a secret date at an LA restaurant last week, as The Sun first reported.

While waiting for their meal at Jon andamp; Vinny’s Italian restaurant, the couple was seen holding hands and hugging each other.

After dinner, the two went to a nearby Rite-Aid Pharmacy to get some Thrifty ice cream.

Only a few days prior, the KUWTK star and comedian was seen boarding a private plane in the Bahamas.

According to reports, Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, spent their vacation at Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay in Abaco Island.

They had a sweet movie date and a romantic dinner on Staten Island in December.

Pete rented a screening room for them to watch Lady Gaga’s new film, House of Gucci, in private.

After spending the entire weekend with Pete in New York, Kim was later seen leaving his home.

After divorcing Kanye earlier this year, Kim has been linked to Pete since October 2021.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, are the former couple’s four children.

Pete has landed high-profile gigs since dating Kim…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.