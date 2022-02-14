Pete Davidson Isn’t Afraid of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Husband: ‘Taking the Mature Route’

Taking the high road is a good thing.

Despite Kanye West’s public criticism of Pete Davidson over his relationship with Kim Kardashian, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the comedian isn’t sweating the small stuff.

“Pete is staying far away from Kanye,” a source tells Us, adding that Davidson, 28, has responded by “taking the mature route.”

“He’s not afraid of him; he just doesn’t want to be a part of the divorce drama.”

After West, 44, appeared on the NBC sketch show in September 2018, the Saturday Night Live star previously mentioned the rapper’s outspoken nature.

Davidson addressed the Yeezy designer’s public political comments after his support for then-President Donald Trump.

“Kanye West is a genius, but he’s a musical genius.”

After West’s hosting gig, the Meet Cute actor said, “I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related.”

“I know you’re like, ‘This is the real me, I’m off the meds,’ so take ’em,’ Kanye.”

In medicine, there’s no such thing as shame.

They have my attention.

“This is fantastic.”

After almost seven years of marriage, Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021, more than two years later.

Following their collaboration on SNL in October 2021, the beauty mogul moved on with Davidson.

West raised eyebrows in the weeks that followed when he publicly stated his desire to reconcile with the reality star.

“They just wanted to get that bar off, so SNL made my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV, and I never saw the papers.”

In November 2021, he said on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast that he and his wife “aren’t even divorced.”

“So how do we — because my kids want their parents to stay together, and it’s not a joke to me.”

I’d like to be with their parents — I’d like to be with us.”

Two months later, West rapped about Davidson in a song called “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” He also claimed on social media that the Guy Code star would “never” meet his children.

