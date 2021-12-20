Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, and Kanye West, Kim’s ex, are ‘expected to attend Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party,’ according to reports.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, and Kanye West, Kim’s ex, are both expected to attend Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, according to reports.

According to an exclusive report from The Sun earlier this month, the rapper was “furious” when he learned of the SNL star’s invitation.

A source told E! News that Kim, 41, has invited both Pete, 28, and Kanye, 44, to her mother’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

The informant said of the reality star and comedian, “She’s really excited to have him around and Kris is already obsessed with him.”

“Pete is a favorite of the entire family, and we’d love to spend the holidays with him.”

“Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans, and things are going really well,” the source continued.

“She’s even considering accompanying him to Miami for New Year’s.”

They went on to say, “He’s told her he’d love for her to be there,” referring to Pete’s hosting gig for Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve party.

However, the insider admitted that Kris’s party may cause some controversy because Kim’s ex-husband Kanye was also invited.

They admitted, “There’s a chance they’ll both be there.”

Despite Kanye’s pleas for reconciliation, Kim filed for divorce in February and recently signed paperwork to officially drop his surname.

“There is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means,” she claimed in her documents to become fully single.

Kanye was “furious” to learn that Pete had been invited to Kris’s party, The Sun exclusively revealed earlier this month.

“Kim’s plan was to invite Pete to the family Christmas Eve bash,” a source told The Sun.

According to the source, however, the Donda rapper “has other ideas” about how Kim should spend the holiday.

They claimed Kanye was “trying to force his presence” and “trying to stage a ‘Family Christmas.'”

Moreover, the rapper believes that “Pete has no place” at the Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve bash.

“He’s even calling Kris and saying he’s coming to the party because it’s a family occasion,” the source said, adding that Kanye is “getting a little full of himself.”

“Kim doesn’t want to upset him, but she also doesn’t want to spend any more time with him than is necessary,” the source concluded.

Kim and Pete first became romantically linked in October, when the founder of SKIMS hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live.

After returning from a vacation in Palm Springs late last month, they confirmed their relationship by holding hands at the airport.

Later, the couple stayed at the reality…

