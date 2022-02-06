Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, ‘feels bad’ for her because the comedian is’staying out’ of her feud with Kanye West.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, ‘feels bad’ for her because the comedian is’staying out’ of Kanye West’s feud.

In recent months, the ex-couple has been at odds.

Pete, 28, is “completely opposite” of Kanye, 44, and Kim, 41, according to a source at HollywoodLife.

“He has her back completely,” they said, adding that the Saturday Night Live star is a “shoulder to cry on” for Kim.

Pete “feels bad” for Kim, according to the source, though he’s “staying out” of the feud.

“Pete knows Kim is an adult who can handle this on her own,” the source said.

While Pete hasn’t commented publicly on Kim and Kanye’s feud, an insider claims that he is handling the situation exactly as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wishes.

“He is there for Kim, but he is not injecting himself into the drama,” they said.

“One of the main reasons the relationship is working is because he is the polar opposite of Kanye.

The more Kanye does, the better Pete’s case and relationship with Kim will be.”

The KUWTK star and comedian first became romantically linked in October 2021, months after she divorced the rapper in February.

Pete has remained by Kim’s side as the drama between her and the rapper has grown.

In his diss track Eazy, Kanye called out both Kim and Pete, but the drama seemed to reach a breaking point when he criticized his ex’s parenting choices.

Most recently, the Donda hitmaker expressed his displeasure with their eight-year-old daughter North’s use of TikTok on Friday.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE, I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” he captioned his first of many Instagram posts.

Kanye also shared a screenshot of the website’s terms of service, which state that visitors must be at least 13 years old.

TikTok confirmed plans to review the account that was created in November 2021, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North could create,” Kim said in a statement.

“As the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I’m doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she chooses, under adult supervision…

