Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, goes shirtless with a full chest of tattoos ahead of his New Year’s Eve hosting gig.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, let it all hang out before his New Year’s Eve TV special with Miley Cyrus.

While rehearsing for the Miami show, the Saturday Night Live comedian flaunted his tattoo-covered chest.

On the day of their televised bash, Miley, 29, posted several photos of herself and Pete, 28, rehearsing onstage.

Miley captioned a post, “Last rehearsal until show time!”

Miley was wearing sunglasses and a skin-tight black dress in the photo, while Pete was staring at his phone, both with microphones in hand.

Pete wore no shirt, exposing his slender frame covered in massive tattoos.

He also wore Fear of God sweatpants and a trucker-style hat that read “I andlt;3 Fantasy.”

Some Instagram users speculated that Pete’s outfit (or lack thereof) was chosen in advance of a segment:

With the eyes emoji, one wrote, “Is Pete going shirtless on the show?”

Pete is rumored to be planning to ring in the new year with Kim, 41, just months after they made their relationship public.

It’s possible she’ll appear in the special as well.

Pete plans to bring Kim to the Miami countdown to 2022, a source told HollywoodLife just days before the SNL star is set to co-host the event.

“As New Year’s approaches, he has already asked Kim to join him in Miami, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that they may appear together as the ball drops on the special,” the insider said after noting that both Pete’s personal and professional lives are “going amazing.”

“He’s leaving it up to her to decide whether she wants to join or not; the invitation has been extended.”

While Pete is looking forward to spending the holidays with Kim, he is concerned about the rising coronavirus numbers, according to the source.

“On the other hand, he really hopes he doesn’t catch Covid before the end of the year.”

Kim and Pete grew closer over the holidays in Los Angeles, where they spent several days together.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was said to have had lunch with the comedian at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

They were also recently seen at the movies in Staten Island, demonstrating that she is ready to move on from her ex-husband Kanye West, 44.

The reality star previously filed court documents to become legally single, which is currently awaiting a judge’s approval.

She also requested that the word “West” be removed from the…

