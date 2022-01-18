Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, ‘hires extra security’ after Kanye West threatens to ‘kick his a**’ in a new song.

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson ‘hires extra security’ after Kanye West threatens to ‘kick his a**’ in a new song.

PETE Davidson is not willing to take any chances.

Kanye West reportedly threatened to “kick his a**” in a new diss track, prompting Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend to hire extra security.

The SNL comedian, according to RadarOnline, is taking Kanye’s threats seriously.

He’s more concerned, however, about Ye’s devoted fans and followers.

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye,” a source told Radar, “but he is worried about Kanye’s massive fanbase.”

“His ardent fans pay attention to his music and act on it.

Pete is now using security as a result of this.”

Even when he was engaged to singer Ariana Grande, the 28-year-old reportedly never needed a security detail.

Kim, on the other hand, is a different kind of celebrity.

“Pete is now a celebrity, which comes at a cost,” the source added.

“As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang out with his friends, his situation has changed.”

And, as evidenced by Kanye’s new song, Pete appears to be on Kanye’s diss list.

A snippet of the song, which Ye co-wrote with The Game, was recently leaked, and it features Ye slamming his ex’s new man.

On Friday morning, the new single, titled Eazy, was leaked on social media, and Kim’s ex made a direct reference to her new beau, Pete, in the lyrics.

“God saved me from the crash so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye rapped at one point.

Kanye’s new girl, actress Julia Fox, is said to have joined in on the slam.

On Twitter, a fan account posted a snippet of “Julia’s vocals.”

Julia, 31, reportedly “participated in Easy,” according to the caption.

According to reports, the Uncut Gems star’s voice can be heard saying, “Who?”

“God saved me from the accident, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye rapped.

A screenshot of the background vocals was shared by another fan account.

One of the credited vocalists is Julia, according to reports.

“After Pete Davidson’s line, Julia Fox was the one who said ‘Who?’,” according to the text.

It’s unclear whether the actress was involved in the song’s creation.

Kim, on the other hand, has found herself in Kanye’s crosshairs.

“I got love for nannies, but real family is better,” the singer rapped.

“The children are being watched by the cameras.

Stop taking credit for things you don’t deserve.”

He also seemed to allude to the house he purchased across the street from Kim’s mansion in December 2021.

The words…

