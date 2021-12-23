Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, runs errands in the star’s (dollar)400k car ahead of the star’s Christmas Eve party in Los Angeles.

Pete Davidson, KIM Kardashian’s boyfriend, used her $400,000 custom Rolls-Royce to run errands in Los Angeles.

Pete, 28, was photographed exiting Kim’s luxury car and arriving at the Beverly Hills Hotel with 41-year-old Kim.

Pete wore a grey tracksuit, a black cap, and sunglasses while carrying a black leather backpack.

Pete had borrowed Kim’s car for the second time in as many days; the day before, he had been seen shopping at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills.

Pete left the jewelry store with multiple bags, so it appears that Kim, a mother of four, will find something sparkly under the tree this year.

Kim is planning to introduce Pete to her children – North, eight, and Chicago, three, Saint, six, and two-year-old Psalm – at mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, according to The Sun.

The SKIMS founder, who began dating the SNL comedian after her hosting gig in October, has invited her to the lavish bash at Kris’s new mansion, along with ex-Kanye West.

“He hasn’t met her kids yet,” a source said, “because Kim didn’t want to rush introducing a new man into their lives.”

He understands her desire to protect them.

“However, things are heating up, and she wants him to spend Christmas with her.”

After seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in August, and we’re told Pete is worried about running into his girlfriend’s ex at the party.

“Kim and Pete are looking forward to spending time together over Christmas and New Year, they’ve been having so much fun,” an insider added.

“He’s been invited to Kris’ annual Christmas Eve party, but he’s hesitant and nervous about going because he knows how much the family loves Kanye – and how difficult the split is for him.”

As their romance continues to heat up, Kim was spotted “sneaking out” of Pete’s (dollar)1.2 million Staten Island condo this week.

Kim and Pete reportedly spent the entire weekend together, and she even met his family.