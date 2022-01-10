Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, says Bob Saget helped him with his’mental health’ after the actor died at the age of 65.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, says Bob Saget helped him with his’mental health’ after the actor passed away at the age of 65.

After Bob Saget died at the age of 65, KIM Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson revealed that the Full House actor had helped him with his “mental health.”

Pete, 28, had asked comedian Dave Sirus to relay a heartfelt message for him on Instagram because he is not on social media.

Bob is “one of the nicest men on the planet,” according to the King of Staten Island actor.

The Fuller House actor helped The Suicide Squad actor “get through some rough mental health stuff” when he was “younger.”

As he was “trying to help,” the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos “stayed on the phone” with his mother Amy Waters Davidson, 52.

“Doctors and new things we can try,” Bob connected them with.

The actor from Half-Baked would continue to “check in” on Pete to ensure he was “all right.”

“I love you, Bob,” Pete said as he sent his condolences.

It was a privilege to know you.

“I appreciate your friendship and kindness.”

The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, discovered Bob dead by hotel security.

The hotel’s call was responded to by the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are currently unknown.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his death.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the office wrote on Twitter.

“The man’s name was determined to be Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizz and their three children from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer: Lara, Aubrey, and Jennifer.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob has passed away,” Bob’s family said in a statement.

“To us, he was everything, and we want you to know how much he loved performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

While his family requested privacy at this time, fans are invited to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”