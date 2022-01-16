Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, says he doesn’t want to fight Kanye West after the rapper dissed him in a new song called Eazy-E.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, says he doesn’t want to fight Kanye West after the rapper made fun of him in a new song called Eazy-E.

In his song Eazy, the rapper said he wanted to “beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” but the SNL star found the song “hilarious,” according to a source.

Pete, 28, has thrown in the towel after Kanye West, 44, released a new diss track with The Game about his ex-girlfriend’s new man.

“God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye rapped at one point.

“Pete almost expected to be referenced by Kanye in a song sooner or later,” an insider told HOLLYWOOD LIFE, “and instead of hating it, he absolutely loves it and thinks it is hilarious.”

“He doesn’t want to fight Kanye; he respects Kanye because he is still the father of Kim’s children, and that is important and forever, and Pete will never get in the way of that,” the source continued.

“He sees being featured on a Kanye West song as a kind of pat on the back and, quite honestly, something very cool.”

“Pete knows he’ll live forever now that he’s in a Kanye song,” they said, adding that the mention “makes it all worth it” for the Staton Island native.

Pete enjoys hip-hop music.

During an SNL skit called Rap Roundtable in 2020, he performed a song called YEET with Timothy Chalamet.

While wearing chains and covering their faces as they laughed, the two traded lines, rapping “Yeet, yeet, skirt skirt” as a parody of the genre’s mumble rap elements.

Pete also rapped onstage with Jack Harlow in Los Angeles recently.

He even performed the rap song Miami while wearing a trucker hat that read “I andlt;3 Fantasy” while hosting his New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus to kick off 2022.

“I hope they do more projects together because this was fire,” gushed one Youtube user at the time.

Pete has been dating Kim, 41, since they kissed on Saturday Night Live during an Aladdin skit in October 2021.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was also mentioned in the diss track, which featured an avant-garde skinned monkey on the cover.

“I got love for nannies, but real family is better,” the singer rapped.

“The kids are being watched by the cameras.”

Stop taking credit.”

He seemed to mention the house he purchased across the street from Kim’s mansion…

