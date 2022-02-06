Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, was booed at a Syracuse basketball game after slamming the city years ago.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, was booed at a Syracuse basketball game after slamming the city years before.

Pete “feels bad” for Kim’s feud with her ex-husband Kanye West and tries to “stay out of it,” according to the report.

Pete, 28, attended a men’s basketball game between the Syracuse Orange and the Louisville Cardinals, and his presence was not well received by the spectators.

The Saturday Night Live comedian was booed at the game on Saturday night, according to Page Six.

In an interview with Howard Stern three years ago, he referred to the locals’ city as “trash.”

“I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse,” he said in an interview with Howard while filming his film Big Time Adolescence in 2019.

“You know, Syracuse is a scumbag.”

“It’s even worse than Staten Island.”

“He brushed it off and had a laugh, as did the locals,” a ticket holder at the game said after he was booed.

Pete wore his grey hat, sweatshirt, and sunglasses to the game and kept a low profile.

“Pete remained bundled throughout the game,” a ticket-holder source said.

Maybe it’s because of the single digit temperatures, or maybe it’s because of the natives’ cold reception.”

Pete issued a video statement thanking them for having him and saying he “had a great time.”

With a shrug of his shoulders, he asked, “Peace?”

Meanwhile, Kim, 41, and Kanye, 44, have remained embroiled in a bitter public feud.

Pete is the “complete polar opposite” of the rapper, according to a source at HollywoodLife.

“He has her back completely,” they said, adding that the Saturday Night Live star is a “shoulder to cry on” for Kim.

Pete “feels bad” for Kim, according to the source, though he’s “staying out” of the feud.

“Pete knows Kim is an adult who can handle this on her own,” the source said.

While Pete hasn’t publicly expressed his feelings about Kim and Kanye’s feud, an insider claims that he is handling the situation exactly how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wants.

“He’s there for Kim, but he’s not getting involved in the drama,” they said.

“He is completely opposite of Kanye, which is one of the main reasons why the relationship is working.”

The more Kanye does, the better Pete’s case and relationship with Kim will be.”

In his diss track Eazy, Kanye called out both Kim and Pete, but the drama seemed to reach a breaking point when he criticized his ex’s parenting choices.

The Donda hitmaker has recently expressed his dissatisfaction…

