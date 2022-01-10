Pete Davidson pays touching tribute to Bob Saget, saying, “He Helped Me Get Through Some Rough Mental Health Stuff.”

‘He Helped Me Get Through Some Rough Mental Health Stuff,’ Pete Davidson Remembers Bob Saget in a Moving Tribute

Bob Saget, the star of Full House, died in January at the age of 65, and the world is mourning his death.

After the tragic news broke, tributes poured in for the actor-comedian, with Pete Davidson sharing a heartfelt look at how much Saget meant to him.

Following Saget’s death, a slew of celebrities expressed their sorrow and condolences, as well as fond memories of the comedian.

Davidson, who is best known for his role on Saturday Night Live, shared his firsthand experience, describing how Saget was such an important part of his life.

Because Davidson doesn’t have a social media account, his friend, writer-comedian Dave Sirus, posted a statement on his behalf.

Davidson wrote, “I don’t have social media, so I asked Dave if he could post this for me.”

“I just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet,” the statement continued.

He helped me get through some tough mental health stuff when I was younger and several times throughout our friendship.”

“He stayed on the phone with my mother for hours, trying to help in any way he could — connecting us with doctors and new things we could try,” Davidson continued.

He’d check in on me to see if I was all right.

Bob, I adore you and consider it a privilege to have known you.

Thank you for being so thoughtful and friendly.

My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family.”

Saget’s Full House co-stars also expressed their grief over his death.

“I am broken,” John Stamos wrote on Twitter.

“I’m gutted,” he said, adding, “I’m completely and utterly shocked.”

Bobby, I’ll never have another friend like him, and I adore him.”

“I don’t know what to say,” Candace Cameron Bure tweeted.

I’m speechless.

Bob was one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met.

I adored him.”

“I love you sooooo much,” she wrote alongside photos of herself and Saget on Instagram.

I’m not ready to say my goodbyes.

“Thirty-five years wasn’t long enough.”

“I’ll never let go, brother,” Dave Coulier captioned a photo of him and Saget holding hands on a red carpet.

“I admire and admire you.”

Today published a joint statement from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

They described Bob as “the most loving, compassionate, and generous man.”

“We are heartbroken that he has passed away…

