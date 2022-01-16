Pete Davidson Plays an Alternate-Universe Joe Biden and Makes Jokes About His Own Love Life on ‘SNL”s Cold Open

Saturday Night Live returned over the weekend, with Joe Biden (James Austin Johnson) announcing that he has discovered the cause of the coronavirus’s massive surge.

“I’m here to tell you there’s one simple thing you can do to get rid of this virus once and for all.”

Spider-Man should be avoided at all costs.

“Just stop seeing Spider-Man,” Biden said in the press room.

“Think about it for a moment.

On December 17th, Spider-Man was released.

The week following December 17th, every single person received Omicron.

That’s all I have to say about Spider-Man.

When pressed, Biden revealed that he is concerned about everything from inflation to the Russian border conflict.

Finally, a reporter asked Biden the question he was hoping to hear: “Do you think there’s a version of you somewhere in the multiverse who wants people to see Spider-Man?”

President Joe Biden has sent a message. pic.twitter.comQ8TglFNBlF

“I’ve given this a lot of thought.

Dr. I’ve had a discussion with him.

Dr. Fauci and Fauci

It’s odd.

“As far as I can tell, there are at least three Joe Bidens,” he responded. “One is myself, one is a Joe Biden who lost to Trump… and then there’s a third Joe Biden who was the greatest president in history.”

“Doesn’t that make more sense than whatever the hell our current world is?!!” Biden said when asked if he believes we live in a “Spider-Man-style multiverse.”

Eventually, an alternate timeline Joe Biden — played by Pete Davidson, who wore a grey wig and a blazer without a shirt to show off his numerous chest tattoos — walked through a dimensional door in a big puff of fog.

“I’m Joe Biden from the real universe, and the time line you’re all living in is about to collapse,” Davidson’s Biden explained. “You see, it started out as a joke in 2016, when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, and now it’s spiraled out of control and could explode at any minute.”

Johnson’s Biden enquired, “Am I the president in this real world?”

“Of course not,” says the narrator.

Do you believe you’d lose?

