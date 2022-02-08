Pete Davidson refers to Kim Kardashian as his ‘girlfriend,’ and says he is unconcerned about what his fans think.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating, according to the comedian.

“I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or anything like that,” Davidson, 28, told People on Monday, February 7. “So, like, the majority of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.”

“If I’m not working, I either hang out with my friends or stay in with my girlfriend.”

The laid-back attitude means that, despite being one of the most famous women in the world, Kardashian, 41, is unaffected by the opinions of her fans.

“Every now and then, someone will scream something at you, or Dunkin’ Donuts may be difficult to come by,” he added.

“But other than that, everything is fine.”

It isn’t bad.

“Things could be a lot worse.”

He revealed his feelings just weeks after Us Weekly reported that the two had “definitely gotten serious,” with the Meet Cute star looking for real estate on the West Coast in January.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in October, when they were seen in California with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, just weeks after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live.

The beauty mogul and the comedian were “just friends” at the time, according to a source who told Us exclusively that “things could turn romantic” in the future.

When Kim visited New York earlier this month, she continued to spend time with Davidson, and the two went out to dinner two nights in a row.

Although the twosome met when the Skims founder hosted the NBC show a month prior, an insider claims that Davidson waited until they were done filming to ask the California native to hang out.

“He was a true professional the entire time they rehearsed and in between takes,” the source told Us. “But afterward, things got flirty.”

“They exchanged phone numbers, and Pete asked Kim if she wanted to hang out, which she immediately agreed to.”

When they were photographed holding hands in November, the couple made their relationship public.

The outing followed their November 17 birthday celebration with her mother, Kris Jenner.

Following the photos are some thoughts.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Pete Davidson Calls Kim Kardashian His ‘Girlfriend’ as He Reveals Fans’ Opinions Don’t Bother Him